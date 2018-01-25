Now that the reunion's over, it's time for the ranking!

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey's bumpy season eight (almost) completely in the real-view mirror, and we've seen all of newbie Margaret Joseph's first year performance, the time is right to add her to our official ranking of every single Real Housewife ever. And with the tally of Bravolebrities in the franchise swelling to 103, it takes quite a bit to stand out.

In her first season, Margaret did delivered the goods, however. She proved she had wit, which is always a plus in our books, and she was willing to do battle with Siggy Flicker, who, amid cries of a "bad edit," had a steep fall from grace in her second, and ultimately, final season on the show.