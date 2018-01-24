Danny DeVito Splashes in a Pool of Chocolate in This Bizarre M&M's Super Bowl Ad

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Big Little Lies, Meryl Streep

Big Little Lies Cast Is Just as Excited About Meryl Streep Joining Season 2 as You Are

Logan Paul

Logan Paul Releases Suicide Prevention Video After ''Suicide Forest'' Controversy

Danny DeVito, Super Bowl, M&amp;amp;M's

YouTube

Well, this is...interesting

With the 2018 Super Bowl just days away, brands are unveiling bits and pieces of their newly crafted advertisements for the main event. As such, M&M's recently released a teaser for its concept this time around and it involved Danny Devito splashing around in a pool of chocolate. 

The Academy Award nominee is covered in chocolate as he lays making snow angel shapes flanked by two M&M's. "Mmmm Super Bowl," he says into the camera while a boom mic operator stands by thoroughly unamused. 

Photos

Celebs at Super Bowl 2017

In the next frame, DeVito starts covering himself with the chocolate as the ad teases the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. "@SuperBowl LII is going to be extra chocolatey this year. Check out a sneak peek! @mmschocolate #MMSuperBowlLII #SBLII," the actor tweeted. 

"I might have to watch the super bowl now," one fan tweeted back. 

The star is not the only one to flex his acting muscles for a Super Bowl ad. Earlier today, David Schwimmer appeared in four rough cut videos for Skittles, in which he appeared as several different eccentric characters. As an added twist, only one person will get to see the final Super Bowl cut. 

Needless to say, they have our attention!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Danny Devito , Super Bowl , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.