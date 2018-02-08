Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Welcome First Child

Jesse Pinkman is a dad!

Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul's wife Lauren Paul has given birth to their first child, a baby girl. The proud mama posted a series of photos on her Instagram and wrote, "There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart." Meanwhile, Aaron wrote, "My heart."

Aaron had said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently that he was "over the moon excited" about becoming a dad.

"I love babies," he said. "I always have loved babies."

He also said he and Lauren had hired a doula to assist her with the delivery.

"She's just telling me what not to do. She goes, 'Just prepare yourself. I've helped deliver over 600 babies and 100 percent the mother of the baby who's delivering absolutely hates her partner,'" Aaron said.