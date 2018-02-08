Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Welcome First Child

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 8:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Meghan Trainor, Fergie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kym Johnson Herjavec, Robert Herjavec

How Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Are Preparing to Welcome Twins

Hailey Baldwin Thinks Kylie Jenner Will Be the "Best Mom Ever"

Jesse Pinkman is a dad!

Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul's wife Lauren Paul has given birth to their first child, a baby girl. The proud mama posted a series of photos on her Instagram and wrote, "There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart." Meanwhile, Aaron wrote, "My heart."

Aaron had said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently that he was "over the moon excited" about becoming a dad.

"I love babies," he said. "I always have loved babies."

He also said he and Lauren had hired a doula to assist her with the delivery.

"She's just telling me what not to do. She goes, 'Just prepare yourself. I've helped deliver over 600 babies and 100 percent the mother of the baby who's delivering absolutely hates her partner,'" Aaron said. 

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

Jimmy Kimmel gave the Pauls a special gift for their newborn.

The actor and his wife have been married since 2013. Aaron had revealed Lauren's pregnancy in September with a photo of her sporting a baby bump, writing, "Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."

Two months later, Lauren revealed she was pregnant with a girl.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Aaron Paul , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -