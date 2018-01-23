Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Video of Baby Haley Taking Her First Steps

Haley Joy Kotb is growing up!

Today anchor Hoda Kotb stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a sweet update on her almost 1-year-old daughter, who she adopted in February 2017. Turns out Haley is hitting all her milestones and just recently started walking!

Lucky for fans, Hoda came prepared with a video of the precious toddler taking some of her first steps. As the TV personality put it, "One day, seriously, she took a nap, woke up and started walking. I didn't even know when it happened or how it happened. She was like, ‘Ok, bye!'"

"And then that was it," Kotb, 53, added. "She was just toddling around. They take a nap, they wake up and the Frankenstein walk starts!"