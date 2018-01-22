This Is Us Stars ''Selflessly'' Bring Young Cast Members as Their Dates at the 2018 SAG Awards

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 10:30 AM

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Chrissy Metz, 2018 SAG Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner Image

As if we didn't love the cast of This Is Us enough already, they went ahead and did something super adorable at the 2018 SAG Awards last night.

Instead of bringing a plus-one, a few of the older actors—like Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley—brought a few of the young actors as their dates to ensure everyone was able to attend the show.

For example, Chrissy brought the youngest actress of her character, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who took to Twitter to thank her profoundly for "selflessly" bringing her along.

"Just want 2 thank Miss @ChrissyMetz again 4 very graciously & selflessly giving up her plus one so I could attend the SAG awards," Mackenzie wrote. "Some of the kid ensemble didn't appear in enough episodes 2 qualify, but when the adults found out, they stepped up & offered their plus one. Thank U!"

2018 SAG Awards: Candid Moments

Justin Hartley, Parker Bates, 2018 SAG Awards

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Justin also brought the youngest actor of his character, Parker Bates, with him to the show.

The duo posed together on the red carpet, looking stylish in their dapper suits. Justin rocked an all-black ensemble, while Parker looked fresh in a navy blue printed suit with a black tie.

Meanwhile, This Is Us went home a big winner in the television categories last night. Not only did Sterling K. Brown take home the actor trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series, but the entire cast of the show took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Milo Ventimiglia took the microphone to accept the honor on the cast's behalf.

"The people that watch with us very Tuesday night and embrace the show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion, we love you," he said in his speech. "Thank you very much."

For complete coverage of the 2018 SAG Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 and 11 p.m.!

