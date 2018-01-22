As if we didn't love the cast of This Is Us enough already, they went ahead and did something super adorable at the 2018 SAG Awards last night.

Instead of bringing a plus-one, a few of the older actors—like Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley—brought a few of the young actors as their dates to ensure everyone was able to attend the show.

For example, Chrissy brought the youngest actress of her character, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who took to Twitter to thank her profoundly for "selflessly" bringing her along.

"Just want 2 thank Miss @ChrissyMetz again 4 very graciously & selflessly giving up her plus one so I could attend the SAG awards," Mackenzie wrote. "Some of the kid ensemble didn't appear in enough episodes 2 qualify, but when the adults found out, they stepped up & offered their plus one. Thank U!"