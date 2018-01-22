Steve-O Engaged to Girlfriend Lux Wright: See Her Ring

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 8:25 AM

Steve-O is engaged to girlfriend Lux Wright.

The Jackass star popped the question in front of family and friends on Saturday.

"Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister... she said ‘yes,'" he wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the diamond sparkler. "I planned that for more than six months, and I'm so happy— I can't wait for you all to see it...  #GNARLY @luxalo."

Lux also expressed her excitement over accepting the proposal.

"Last night was the absolute best!" his fiancée posted. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you @steveo #yes #duh." 

According to an interview with TMZ, Steve-O proposed while filming his comedy special in Denver.

 

Lux showed her support for her man back in July after he was hospitalized for burns he got while filming the special.

"So incredibly proud of my babe! He's recently done the most gnarly things I've ever seen him do, all in a six day span," she wrote alongside a photo of her giving him a smooch before surgery. "He's superhuman, and the absolute best. I love every bit of him #alldayallnight#gratitude #presurgeryphoto."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

