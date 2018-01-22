Steve-O Engaged to Girlfriend Lux Wright: See Her Ring

Steve-O is engaged to girlfriend Lux Wright.

The Jackass star popped the question in front of family and friends on Saturday.

"Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister... she said ‘yes,'" he wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the diamond sparkler. "I planned that for more than six months, and I'm so happy— I can't wait for you all to see it... #GNARLY @luxalo."

Lux also expressed her excitement over accepting the proposal.

"Last night was the absolute best!" his fiancée posted. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you @steveo #yes #duh."