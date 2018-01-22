Fonda has since explained she had not paid attention to where she was sitting, took responsibility for the photo and expressed her regret and remorse over the resulting image of herself sitting on the gun."It was never my intention to cause harm," she wrote on her website in 2011. "It is certainly painful for me that I, who had spent so much time talking to soldiers, trying to help soldiers and veterans, helping the anti-war movement to not blame the soldiers, now would be seen as being against our soldiers!"

In regard to her comments on prisoners of war, Fonda wrote on her website, "In my anger at the torture story that was being allowed to spread, at how the entire situation was being manipulated, I made a mistake I deeply regret. I said that the POWs claiming torture were liars, hypocrites, and pawns."

As for Fonda's radio broadcasts, she explained on her site, "There had been more than eighty broadcasts by Americans over Radio Hanoi before I made mine. I had decided to do the broadcasts because I was so horrified by the bombing of civilian targets and I wanted to speak to U.S. pilots as I had done on so many occasions during my visits to U.S. military bases and at G.I. Coffee houses. I never asked pilots to desert. I wanted to tell them what I was seeing as an American on the ground there. The Nixon Justice Department poured over the transcripts of my broadcasts trying to find a way to put me on trial for treason but they could find none."