You know what they say: The fourth time's a charm!

Well, at least that's what the Orange Is the New Black cast is saying, as the Netflix series is up for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2018 SAG Awards. The cast is currently 3-for-3 when it comes to the category, and star Danielle Brooks is hoping for another trophy, telling E!'s Giuliana Rancic, "It's so much fun when you win!"

As for what Brooks plans to do should OITNB take home the prize again, she shared, "Oh man, dance! I'm gonna change my clothes and get really comfortable!" We can't argue with that!