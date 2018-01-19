Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius Fuel Dating Rumors With Cute Selfie

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 6:21 PM

Millie Bobby Brown, Jacob Sartorius, Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown looks smitten! 

As rumors swirl around the status of her relationship with 15-year-old pop singer Jacob Sartorius, the Stranger Things starlet took to Instagram Stories with a selfie that has some fans thinking their romance is official. 

The black and white snapshot, which is dated Dec. 31, 2017 and decorated red heart emojis, sees 13-year-old Millie smiling and leaning her head on Jacob's shoulder. The young celebs have yet to comment directly on their possible fling, but speculation first sparked after they were spotted liking each other's photos on social media. 

And just last week, Brown snuggled up to a stuffed animal in a photo she captioned, "Thanks for the bear." Like a true gentleman, Sartorious replied in the comments, "[Of] Course" with a heart.

According to Us Weekly, the pair has been spending "a lot of time together" and the "Chapstick" singer even rang in the New Year with Millie and her family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

For now, Millie is expected to attend the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, where she is nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Stranger Things. Likewise, the Netflix thriller could win Best Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series. 

As for Jacob, he just embarked on his 2018 Left Me Hangin' World Tour and there's plenty of dates available for Millie to snag a ticket and catch a show! 

Ah, young love.

