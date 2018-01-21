Kristen Bell, your new Florida friends send you hugs!
In September, the Frozen actress and 2018 SAG Awards host was filming a movie in Florida when she had to be evacuated to Orlando amid the threat of Hurricane Irma. She stayed at a Walt Disney World hotel, as did more than 600 displaced residents of several Atria Senior Living nursing homes. She spent much time hanging out with her new friends and entertaining them.
Just ahead of the SAG Awards, which also happens to be National Hugging Day, E! News surprised Bell with video messages from some of the nursing home residents.
"Congratulations in hosting the Hug Award," one woman said, before another one told her, "No, it's the SAG Awards."
"I want to give you a great big hug," another woman said, then hugged a Frozen Anna doll.
"Kristen, come and see us," two other women told the actress.
"These two," she said, shaking her head.
Watch the video above to see Bell's reaction to the video.
E! News
Dear @daxshepard1, this is john. My side piece in orlando. I hope u understand. Im powerless over a man who serenades me. #Irma2017 pic.twitter.com/YkT0MCDL7J— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 10, 2017
During her time in Orlando, Bell also joined Disney workers in helping other evacuees—she even gave a mini Frozen performance for families at a shelter. The actress also set up accommodations for Jennifer Carpenter and Josh Gad's stranded families.
For complete coverage of the 2018 SAG Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 and 11 p.m.!