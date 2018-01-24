The X-Files is going absurdly funny, again, and taking on "fake news."

In "The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat," an episode written and directed by Darin Morgan, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) explore The Mandela Effect.

The Mandela Effect is when large groups of people remember an alternate history. In The X-Files' case, this involves guest star Brian Huskey (as Reggie Something) and the duo exploring the history of their investigations. It's a wonderfully bizarre tale from the man who brought you last season's "Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-Monster" and classic episodes such as "Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose" and "Jose Chung's ‘From Outer Space.'"

The episode features Anderson's Scully saying the phrase "leprechaun taint" and the Shaquille O'Neal flick Kazaam gets referenced many times.