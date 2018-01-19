Jamie Dornan Once Glued Wig Hair to His Penis to Impress Girls

Mr. Grey went to great lengths to try and impress girls as a teen. His words.

Jamie Dornan is the king of suave as he continuously seduces his onscreen lover Dakota Johnson in the hit Fifty Shades films but his adolescent sex life was as awkward as most people's. Possibly even more. The 35-year-old actor recently told an embarrassing story that brings to mind an R-rated teen comedy romp more than an erotic romance.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show on Friday, while sitting with fellow celebs Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson, Dornan said that he was a "late developer" and that at age 15, he "looked about 7." He said that he was performing in an amateur production of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. He said he had no facial hair, so a "black, very acrylic, highly flammable wig" was cut and glued to his face to make him look older for his performance.

He said he hoped to go a party after the play, so he decided to make more use out of the accessory.

"I might meet a girl and maybe she drops a hand, so I had the idea to maybe cut off some extra hair," he said. "So I went into the dressing room, I went into like the toilet, and cut off this like very curly jet-black hair."

He said he used UHU glue to stick the hair to his crotch area.

"I remember standing in front of the mirror going, 'That looks alright,'" Dornan said. "Just the lengths you go to."