Just because Chrissy Teigen is an open book doesn't mean she's sharing everything about her pregnancy journey.
As the supermodel and Cravings cookbook author prepares to welcome her second child with John Legend, fans are wondering if the Hollywood couple will soon welcome a baby boy or girl.
According to Chrissy, she isn't revealing anything just yet.
"We knew when we put it in but John was like, 'Make sure you don't say it. Let's have one thing for us' and of course I'm probably going to end up saying it but I'm just going to do this favor to him for as long as I can," she shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles on the set of Lip Sync Battle.
But what about the name of this baby boy or girl? Chrissy is keeping that one close to the chest too. But full disclosure: This proud mom has no idea what she will name her second child.
"Names are tough. What I learned was never share your ideas," she explained to us. "If you have a name idea, somebody is going to be like 'No, I knew a person by that name in high school and they were gross.' That always happens."
Chrissy added, "John picked Luna so I decided I get to pick this one. I don't know what to do. Take it to Twitter."
All jokes aside, Chrissy can't say enough good things about her husband who has stepped up in the cooking department. The "All of Me" singer is cooking every single night and is "incredibly helpful."
As for meals on-set, Chrissy is the first to admit that she's a bit unpredictable with her cravings.
"Today I got Kung Pao Spaghetti at California Pizza Kitchen but it changes every hour, truly," she shared. "When I want something, I must have that thing. Oh, I am crazy with cravings. I can't tell them what I want tomorrow. I need to tell them 10 minutes before. It's fun for everybody to run around."
