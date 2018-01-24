2018 Grammy Awards A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

The 2018 Grammy Awards are almost here!

The Recording Academy's annual ceremony, honoring the best in music, takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Late Late Show's James Corden is hosting the event for the second consecutive year.

Nominees include past winner Taylor Swift , "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Lady Gaga, Pink and Kendrick Lamar, who received a whopping seven nominations. The latter seven are also set to perform, as are U2, Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus, who will take the stage with Elton John.

Check out E! News' A-Z guide to the 2018 Grammy Awards: