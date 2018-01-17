Monica Potter wants to expand her family one more time.

On Wednesday afternoon, the beloved Parenthood star revealed some big news on Instagram. As it turns out, she's expecting another baby!

"I have something to share..." the owner of Monica Potter Home wrote to her followers while debuting her baby bump online.

This marks the second child for Monica and her husband Daniel Christopher Allison. The 46-year-old actress also has two grown sons from her marriage to Tom Potter.

As soon as the news was out, fans and followers couldn't help but express their joy and excitement on social media.