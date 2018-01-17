Katy Perry is finally opening up about those never-ending plastic surgery rumors.

In an interview with Refinery29, the "Swish, Swish" singer admitted she's gotten fillers, but everything else is entirely real.

"I've done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing—which I'd recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles—but all of my assets are real," she revealed. "People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn't really matter."

In fact, Katy is a proponent of plastic surgery if it gives someone a boost of confidence.

"We're getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations," she explained. "Of course, always be your authentic self—but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it's like 'Go ahead!' Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl."