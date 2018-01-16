Anyone else adding batteries to their shopping list right now? (Warning, spoilers ahead for This Is Us' Jan. 16 episode. Do not continue reading if you don't want to be spoiled!)

This Is Us dropped another major clue about Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death tonight, adding more fuel to the fire (too soon?) to the theory that Jack died in the house fire we saw at the end of the season two premiere. While some viewers thought that may have been a red herring, the end of the Jan. 16 episode, "Clooney," seemed to confirm the theory.

Early in the episode, Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) is thrilled when a teenage Kate asks her to go shopping at the mall, with the outing soon turning into a family adventure when Jack wants to go as well. "Can you remind me to pick up batteries?" Rebecca says to Jack in the scene.