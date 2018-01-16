It's a full house!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially parents of three! Kim announced via her app on Tuesday that the couples beautiful baby girl was born on Jan. 15. Of course their entire family is absolutely over the moon, and Khloe Kardashian even showed some love via Twitter.

The auntie and expecting mother commented on Kim's Twitter post with a bunch of heart emoji's. However, the world is still awaiting the announcement of a name for their newest addition. Kim and Kanye have kept quiet on potential names so far, but did Kim give Ellen DeGeneres a clue to the name during an appearance on her show?