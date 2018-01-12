Chris Brown Could Face Jail Time Over Pet Monkey

Chris Brown is facing legal trouble.

The 28-year-old singer could be charged after failing to get a permit for his pet capuchin monkey, Fiji. Chris received some backlash in December after sharing a post on Instagram of his daughter Royalty with Fiji.

And now, California Fish and Wildlife tells E! News that within a day and a half after Chris shared the post on social media, they received "a dozen or so tips on the incident."

It is illegal in the state of California to have a monkey without a permit and California Fish and Wildlife verified within their records Chris or anyone associated with his property did not have a permit for the monkey.