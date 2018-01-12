Robert Irwin started 2018 in a hospital room.

The 14-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin had to have emergency surgery for appendix removal on New Years Day, but it sounds like he's recovering well. Robert shared a photo of himself in a hospital room on Instagram on Thursday with the caption, "Kicking off the new year with emergency surgery. I'm recovering well and feeling so much better without my pesky appendix!"

He also added a laughing emoji, so it seems he's in good spirits after the surgery. On Friday, Terri Irwin took to Twitter to thank the hospital team for helping Robert. "The team at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital did a fantastic job removing Robert's pesky appendix on New Year's Day. #NationalThankYouDay," she wrote.