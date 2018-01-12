Will & Grace is getting a couple of visitors.

E! News can exclusively break the news that Vanessa Bayer and Cheyenne Jackson will be guest starring in one upcoming episode of the critically acclaimed revival.

No character or episode details are available yet, but we're gonna bet it's something funny.

Bayer is best known for her work on Saturday Night Live, which she left at the end of last season. Jackson regularly appears on American Horror Story, and is set to appear in a couple upcoming episodes of Modern Family too.