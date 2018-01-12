Will & Grace is getting a couple of visitors.
E! News can exclusively break the news that Vanessa Bayer and Cheyenne Jackson will be guest starring in one upcoming episode of the critically acclaimed revival.
No character or episode details are available yet, but we're gonna bet it's something funny.
Bayer is best known for her work on Saturday Night Live, which she left at the end of last season. Jackson regularly appears on American Horror Story, and is set to appear in a couple upcoming episodes of Modern Family too.
Bayer and Jackson join fellow revival guest stars Jane Lynch, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells, Nick Offermanand even the return of Jennifer Lopez, who will play both herself and her Shades of Blue character Harlee.
Speaking of which, can we also get Vanessa playing Dawn Lazarus, the weather reporter she debuted during her last couple of appearances on Saturday Night Live? We miss her dearly. (Hap.)
Other returning guest stars have included Minnie Driver, Michael Angarano, Harry Connick Jr. Molly Shannon, Leslie Jordan, and the upcoming Bobby Cannavale.
Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
