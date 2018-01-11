Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Wonder Woman would be quite impressed with Gal Gadot tonight.
During the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, director Patty Jenkins took to the stage to explain why the Hollywood actress was more than deserving of the second annual #SeeHer Award.
The special trophy aims to recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape.
In the case of Gal, Patty explained to the star-studded audience that the Wonder Woman star shined as her on-screen character in more ways than one.
"She excelled at every aspect of the universal hero's struggle in real life on and off the screen. But the really special thing is, she didn't do it for the glory. She didn't do it for the fame. She's not here for the money. She did it for us," Patty explained. "She knew the great importance of this character and what she could mean to the world if well done."
Once Gal took to the stage, she immediately thanked Patty for the kind words and for the opportunity to inspire women of all ages.
"The whole process of making this film inspired me and I hope it inspires others. When I started acting, there were very few female-led movies and even fewer female directors," Gal explained. "This year, three of the top-grossing films were female led and one of them was directed by my wonderful Patty Jenkins."
"There were eight other films in [the] top 100 which were directed by females. So although this is progress, there's still a long way to go," she continued. "It's not only our job to entertain, but our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect.
Before ending her acceptance speech, Gal brought up the movements in and around Hollywood. In fact, she chose to dedicate her specific award this evening for those fighting for change.
"I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what's right, standing for those who can't stand or speak for themselves," she shared. "My promise and my commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced. And we will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality."