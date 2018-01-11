Wonder Woman would be quite impressed with Gal Gadot tonight.

During the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, director Patty Jenkins took to the stage to explain why the Hollywood actress was more than deserving of the second annual #SeeHer Award.

The special trophy aims to recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape.

In the case of Gal, Patty explained to the star-studded audience that the Wonder Woman star shined as her on-screen character in more ways than one.

"She excelled at every aspect of the universal hero's struggle in real life on and off the screen. But the really special thing is, she didn't do it for the glory. She didn't do it for the fame. She's not here for the money. She did it for us," Patty explained. "She knew the great importance of this character and what she could mean to the world if well done."