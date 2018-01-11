Savannah Chrisley is off the market!

The Chrisley Knows Best star went public with her relationship on Instagram Thursday, revealing to fans that she's dating professional ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles. No word yet if protective papa Todd Chrisley approves of Savannah's new boyfriend, but it's obvious the 20-year-old is totally smitten with Nic.

In a sweet birthday post to the athlete, Savannah wrote, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the kindest, funniest, loving, most selfless person @nickerdiles I hope you have the most amazing day ever! and I'm sorry I can't be there. But I do wanna take a second to say...It's kinda crazy how God works!"

She continued, "After spending months of focusing on ME...you came along. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face even when we're thousands of miles away from each other!"