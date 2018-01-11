Savannah Chrisley, Instagram
Savannah Chrisley is off the market!
The Chrisley Knows Best star went public with her relationship on Instagram Thursday, revealing to fans that she's dating professional ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles. No word yet if protective papa Todd Chrisley approves of Savannah's new boyfriend, but it's obvious the 20-year-old is totally smitten with Nic.
In a sweet birthday post to the athlete, Savannah wrote, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the kindest, funniest, loving, most selfless person @nickerdiles I hope you have the most amazing day ever! and I'm sorry I can't be there. But I do wanna take a second to say...It's kinda crazy how God works!"
She continued, "After spending months of focusing on ME...you came along. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face even when we're thousands of miles away from each other!"
E! News exclusively reported in August 2017 that Savannah and NBA rookie Luke Kennard had split after four months together. She shared in a statement it was "best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one," adding, "I'm 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended."
And while it appears as if Savannah and Nic have embarked on a long-distance relationship (he plays for the San Diego Gulls and she lives in Nashville), this pair might just be in it for the long haul.
"Thank you for respecting me the way that all men should respect women...and above all else...thank you for your selfless, patient, kind, and loving heart!!" Chrisley gushed. "You're a good one! Oh...and that smile!!!"
It's unclear just how long Savannah and Nic, 24, have been together, but according to the reality TV darling's social media, she recently traveled to America's Finest City with her girlfriends to watch a Gulls game and even strapped on a pair of skates.
Only time will tell how this love story unfolds next!
