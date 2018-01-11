Greta Gerwig is representing the ladies at the 2018 Director's Guild of America Awards!

The Lady Bird director is the only female nominated at this year's DGA Awards. She's up for Outstanding Directorial Achievement for a Feature Film and will go up against other major names this awards season, including: Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Jordan Peele for Get Out, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water.

This marks the first DGA Awards nomination for Gerwig, Peele, McDonagh and del Toro and the fourth for Nolan.

Meanwhile, Peele received a second nomination in a major category for the 2018 DGA Awards.