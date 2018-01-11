Teresa Giudice Defends Dinner With Divorce Lawyer

Teresa said she obviously "missed" her husband, especially after their visit. "But, you know, I don't really enjoy going there," she said. "Even when I was [in prison], I was like, 'Don't come!'"

"I'm sure he'll probably be [watching the interview]," Teresa added. "Hi, honey! Love you!"

Later, Andy asked Teresa about her recent dinner with divorce attorney Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis. "It was my friend!" she insisted. "It was my friend! And [Melissa] was there, too!"

Melissa, who happened to run into Teresa that night, said her Instagram caption was "stupid," and Teresa said she "had help" writing it. "I was helping her, just in case. If anybody's getting divorced, she's a great divorce attorney to call. Get it? I was helping her. Yes! Capisce? Capisce."

But, Andy countered, "You made it look like you were getting the advice."

"Then I changed the caption because everybody's like, 'Oh, you're getting a divorce?'" Teresa said, annoyed by the speculation. "It's like, c'mon. It's, like, everybody always thinks the worst!"

"Well, you're sitting at a thing with a divorce lawyer and you say, 'I'm getting great advice!'" Andy said. Teresa corrected him again, saying, "With my friend, getting good advice. What's the matter with two women sitting together and shooting the breeze, talking about growing up...?"