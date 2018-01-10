David Bowie's widow Iman is remembering her late husband on the two-year anniversary of his death.

The Somali-American fashion model took to Instagram today to honor Bowie, who passed away on Jan. 10, 2016.

She shared two separate posts. The first post included a photo collection that showed two tattoos. The first picture revealed ink of a moon with "Daddy xx" written in the middle. It's likely their 17-year-old daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones' tattoo, which is located on her forearm. The second photo was of a knife tattooed onto Iman's ankle.

"You will always be part of us," Iman wrote. "Jan 10th #BowieForever #EverAndEver."