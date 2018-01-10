David Bowie's Widow Iman Reflects on Their ''Love Story'' Two Years After His Death

by Kendall Fisher | Wed., Jan. 10, 2018 9:47 AM

David Bowie's widow Iman is remembering her late husband on the two-year anniversary of his death.

The Somali-American fashion model took to Instagram today to honor Bowie, who passed away on Jan. 10, 2016. 

She shared two separate posts. The first post included a photo collection that showed two tattoos. The first picture revealed ink of a moon with "Daddy xx" written in the middle. It's likely their 17-year-old daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones' tattoo, which is located on her forearm. The second photo was of a knife tattooed onto Iman's ankle.

"You will always be part of us," Iman wrote. "Jan 10th #BowieForever #EverAndEver."

The second photo collection included several, intimate black and white pictures of Iman and Bowie posing together, embracing each other and smiling from ear to ear.

"My favorite love story is ours," she wrote. "#BowieForever #ForeverAndEver"

Meanwhile, Iman and Bowie tied the knot in 1992 before welcoming their daughter into the world eight years later, in August of 2000.

Sadly, after a private 18-month battle with liver cancer, Bowie passed away two years ago today.

Iman has consistently paid tribute to her late husband, sharing their "forever love" in pictures on social media and always delivering messages of hope for their fans and followers.

