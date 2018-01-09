Murphy also wasn't prepared for the onslaught of actors now asking to appear on the show. "Last night I went to the [American Crime Story] Versace premiere and 9-1-1 was all anybody wants to talk with me about! Everyone wants to be a part of some bizarre call."

And that means that pretty soon, we might start hearing about guest stars coming from the Ryan Murphy universe, like maybe even Lea Michele, who just became available (The Mayor was cancelled) and was at the premiere last night. "I would love to do that!" Murphy says. "I think doing all-star cameos in a provocative case that has a beginning, middle and end would be very cool. I love that about this show, that people can watch each episode and get a satisfying ending."

The next episode, airing Wednesday on FOX, will showcase even more of what is at the heart of 9-1-1: High stakes action (someone falls out of a roller coaster—not a good day) mixed with serialized relationships. (Peter Krause and Angela Bassett also star, and Bassett is a producing partner on the show.)

"I wanted to do a show that was a look at people who put their lives on the line," Murphy explains. "and most of the time our cases have happy endings. Not all of the time, but I liked that. After the darkness of Versace and OJ an American Horror Story: Cult, I wanted to do something a little more upbeat and happy. Something with hope."