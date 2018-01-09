Alabama football stud Bradley Bozeman has a lot to celebrate after last night.

Not only did he take home his second National Championship win after beating the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23, afterward, he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Nikki Hegstetter!

Still sweaty from the difficult competition, Bozeman—a fifth year senior—didn't hesitate even a second before finding his lady and popping the question amid the postgame pandemonium.

Hegstetter—who played basketball for Alabama and is currently getting her master's degree in marketing—immediately began crying as she saw Bozeman get down on one knee.

Despite being shocked, of course, she said yes.