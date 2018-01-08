Beauty Tips We Learned on the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 4:24 PM

One look through Best Beauty from the 2018 Golden Globes, and you'll be wondering how celebs achieved their stunning looks.

Intricate, eye-catching, glamorous—these hairstyles and makeup looks aren't for the faint of heart or beginner-level beauty lovers. The celebs that wowed on the red carpet enlisted Hollywood's A-list makeup artists and hairstylists to transform them into the glowing stars we saw at the award show. Between skin-care, makeup, hair and nails, there was a lot of prep involved, and you may be surprised by what went into your favorite look.

Fortunately, last night's beauty pros revealed the tips and tricks they used to make their clients as fabulous as possible. From a quick way to dry your manicure to a curling iron hack that will give you Kendall Jenner-level hair, you'll be happy that you learned about this industry secrets.

Check out need-to-know Hollywood beauty secrets below! 

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Caitriona Balfe

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe

The Outlander star's glossy bun comes courtesy of a 3-minute deep treatment prior to the carpet. Hairstylist Harry Josh stated the Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock "was really a 3-minute miracle for dehydrated hair as it gave the high-wattage shine needed for the red carpet."

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Issa Rae

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Issa Rae

To complete the Insecure star's up-do, natural hair-care expert Felicia Leatherwood used Alikay Naturals Moisture Rich Hair Parfait to smooth the star's hair into a ponytail, then created a double strand twist with added hair, using Latched and Hooked Braiding Hair.

ESC: Best Beauty, Jessica Biel

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessica Biel

To ensure that the actress did not mess up her fresh polish, manicurist Casey Herman applied Zoya Fast Drops on top of the Zoya Nail Polish in Dot.

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Penelope Cruz

Venturelli/WireImage

Penelope Cruz

To prep the actress' skin, industry vet Charlotte Tilbury shared, "First, I like to multi-mask with a clay mask and a sheet mask. I then drench the skin with moisture, massaging the Lancôme Rénergie Day Cream using my angel wing technique and Tilbury-tapping [with] eye cream around the delicate eye area to ensure the makeup goes on like magic."

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Michelle Pfeiffer

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer

This star's beauty routine included probiotics. Makeup artist Brigitte Reiss-Andersen moisturized her face with the Koh Gen Do Macro Vintage Royal Massage Milk, a probiotic-rich, luxurious cream known for its anti-aging properties.

ESC: Best Beauty, Susan Kelechi Watson

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Susan Kelechi Watson

In order to achieve Susan's "bobfro," hairstylist Vernon Francois created two stranded twists with his namesake Leave~In Conditioner while the hair was wet. Once he dried, he concentrated on perfecting the ends of the hair to ensure body and volume.

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Armie Hammer

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Armie Hammer

After applying L'OCCITANE Cade Complete Care Moisturizer, grooming pro KC Fee added Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder to the Call Me by Your Name star's face and jawline.

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Sarah Jessica Parker

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

After prepping the skin with Kate Somerville's Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Moisturizer + Serum, beauty pro Leslie Lopez waited 10 minutes to allow the product to absorb into the skin. After, she used Kate Somerville's, Tight'N Cryogenic Tightening Gel to firm and smooth the actress' skin.

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Kendall Jenne

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

To achieve the model's shoulder-length style, hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons used a large curling iron mid-hairshaft to avoid full waves or curls. The result: a straight style with added volume.

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Lily James

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lily James

To prep Lily's skin, beauty expert Katey Denno used 5-6 drops of Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, which features Squalene oil, a plant-derived oil that some say works better than coconut-based products with its ability to control oil production in the skin.

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Laura Dern

Venturelli/WireImage

Laura Dern

To achieve the Big Little Lies star's glowing complexion, makeup artist Gita Bass used a product that hasn't yet hit the market: the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, which launches March 2018—get excited!

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Rachel Brosnahan

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

After completing Rachel's makeup, beauty pro Lisa Aharon dusted Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder on her forehead, chin and nose, avoiding her cheeks to amp up her glow.

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Margot Robbie

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Margot Robbie

Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett revealed that adding Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium to the ends of the hair sharpness and shape to the style, resulting a wavy yet structured style like Margot's.

