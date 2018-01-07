Marvelous indeed!

Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has just taken home the award for Best TV Musical or Comedy Series at the 2018 Golden Globes, which means we just got to experience an Amy Sherman-Palladino acceptance speech. As is her way, it was quick and involved food.

"Hollywood Foreign Press, thank you very much for inviting us to the dance. We appreciate it very much," she began, going on to thank the crew for turning New York into 1950s New York. "I want to thank Amazon, because their support was completely unwavering at all times. Every check cleared. We could not have found a better partner. Thank you, we're never leaving, thank you for fixing the door."