Ricky Martin wants a big family...but not quite yet!

During his interview at the 2018 Golden Globes with our own Giuliana Rancic, the 46-year-old star talked about having more kids but would like to get some projects out of the way.

First, the singer gave a shout out to his 9-year-old twin boys Valentino and Matteo.

"They are incredible. They might be looking and watching. Love and light to Tino and Teo!" Martin says to the camera.

"Any plans to have any more children? Because I've heard you talk about it a little bit," Rancic asks.

"I want four more pairs of twins!" Martin happily says.