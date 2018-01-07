Frances McDormand Has a "Few Things to Say" After Winning Best Actress at 2018 Golden Globes
by
Mike Vulpo
|
Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 8:14 PM
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal
Ladies and gentlemen, Frances McDormand has the floor.
At the 2018 Golden Globes Sunday night, the Hollywood actress received the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the star-studded event.
From the moment she walked on stage, the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star warned fans that this was going to be a speech to remember.
"Well I have a few things to say," she told the crowd. "I'm going to keep it short because we've been here a long time and we need some tequila. All you ladies in this category, bar, tequila's on me."
"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. I'm still not quite sure who they are when I run into them, but for the last 35 years, but I love seeing their faces. And let's face it, they managed to elect a female president. I'm just saying," Frances continued.
And along with thanking her co-stars and the men and women behind-the-scenes of the critically acclaimed drama, Greta also had a message about the Time's Up movement.
"So many of you know I keep my politics private but it was really great to be in this room tonight and to be part of the tectonic movement in our industry's power structure," Frances explained. "Trust me. The women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work. Thank you."
Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Sally Hawkins and Jessica Chastain were also nominated in the category.
For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.