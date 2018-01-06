Justin Timberlake doesn't just command a robot in his new Filthy music video; he is the robot.
In the clip, Timberlake channels the late Steve Jobs by playing an inventor at a tech conference in the future. He presents a robot that mirrors his every movement and showcases some dance moves with dancers.
When the video was first released, many pondered whether the robot was solely the product of CGI animation or whether Timberlake had utilized motion-capture technology to make the character his own. In a behind-the-scenes clip posted on his Instagram page on Saturday, the singer confirmed the latter; he is seen wearing a head-to-toe motion-capture suit and showcasing his robot moves as an animated robot figure mimics them on a computer screen.
Reactions to Timberlake's "Filthy" dance single and video have been mixed.
"Filthy" is the first single released from the singer's upcoming album Man of the Woods, his first major record in more than three years. It is set for release on February 2. The album combines "the sounds of traditional American rock with the modern influences of collaborators The Neptunes, Timbaland, Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys," and "explores storytelling inspired by his son [Silas], his wife [Jessica Biel], and his personal journey from Memphis to where he is today," according to a statement from RCA Records.
The company announced this week that Timberlake is also set to drop three additional music videos on a weekly basis, starting on January 18, until Man of the Woods hit stores.