The Mindy Project's Fortune Feimster Is Engaged

The Mindy Project star and comedienne Fortune Feimster is engaged to her partner, Jacquelyn Smith.
The two announced the news on Instagram on Friday. Feinster recently proposed to Smith during a trip to Big Sur, California. And The Mindy Project creator and star Mindy Kaling has offered to officiate their wedding!
"After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she's officially my feyoncé," Feimster wrote, alongside a photo of the two on their trip, with Smith sporting a diamond engagement ring.
"A few days ago Fortune asked me to join her on a magical adventure to Big Sur....yes, yes, a thousand times yes. #engaged," Smith wrote, alongside a pic showing her kissing her new fiancée.
Kaling commented, "This is exciting!! I will officiate."
Fortune replied, "YES PLEASE!!!!!"
Actress Olivia Munn, who starred with Feimster in the 2016 comedy film Office Christmas Party, wrote, "Omg!! I call dibs on walking you down the aisle!!!"