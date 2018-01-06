The Mindy Project's Fortune Feimster Is Engaged

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 6, 2018 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ashley Wagner

Ashley Wagner "Furious" After Not Making 2018 Winter Olympics Team

Kit Harington

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington May Have Partied Too Hard at Bar

Fortune Feimster, Jacquelyn Smith, Engaged

Instagram

The Mindy Project star and comedienne Fortune Feimster is engaged to her partner, Jacquelyn Smith.

The two announced the news on Instagram on Friday. Feinster recently proposed to Smith during a trip to Big Sur, California. And The Mindy Project creator and star Mindy Kaling has offered to officiate their wedding!

"After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she's officially my feyoncé," Feimster wrote, alongside a photo of the two on their trip, with Smith sporting a diamond engagement ring.

"A few days ago Fortune asked me to join her on a magical adventure to Big Sur....yes, yes, a thousand times yes. #engaged," Smith wrote, alongside a pic showing her kissing her new fiancée.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

A post shared by jax (@juxtaposedjacks) on

Kaling commented, "This is exciting!! I will officiate."

Fortune replied, "YES PLEASE!!!!!"

Actress Olivia Munn, who starred with Feimster in the 2016 comedy film Office Christmas Party, wrote, "Omg!! I call dibs on walking you down the aisle!!!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Engagements , Mindy Kaling , Top Stories , Apple News , The Mindy Project
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.