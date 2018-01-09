UPDATE: YouTube is addressing Logan Paul's controversial video from the "Japanese Suicide Forest." In an open letter on Twitter, the platform expressed their disapproval of the video that was removed one day after it was posted.

"Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You're right to be. You deserve to know what's going on. Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week," the statement read. "Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. As Anna Akana put it perfectly: 'That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness.' We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we're sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences."

The letter concluded, "It's taken us a long time to respond, but we've been listening to everything you've been saying. We know that the actions of one creator can affect the entire community, so we'll have more to share soon on steps we're taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again."

————

While YouTube vlogger Logan Paul's video of a suicide victim was the most shocking part of his trip to Japan, it wasn't the only shocking part.

The popular 22-year-old had recently posted footage showing him and friends laughing uncomfortably as they come across a dead body hanging on a tree in Japan's Aokigahara forest, known for its high number of suicides. He deleted the clip on Monday amid a social media backlash and apologized in a new video for his "severe and continuous lapse" in judgment. On Wednesday, he tweeted, "Taking time to reflect...no vlog for now...see you soon."

In the days leading up to his controversial video, Paul shared others showing him getting into many hijinks in Japan. While he does meet a lot of fans, he also acts disrespectfully at times in an attempt to be funny.