Golden Globes 2018 Will Be Live-Streamed

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 1:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Octavia Spencer, Chrissy Metz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tracee Ellis Ross, W Magazine, 2018 Golden Globes Party Pics

Golden Globes 2018 Party Pics

ESC: Margot Robbie

Why Margot Robbie's Red Carpet Style Is Generating Major Buzz

Seth Meyers, 2018 Golden Globes

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The 2018 Golden Globes will be live-streamed this year!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Golden Globes to be live-streamed for the first time ever this Sunday, Jan. 7. With the 2018 award season kicking off this weekend with the Golden Globe Awards, viewers will now have more options for how they can watch the show.

For the viewers who have streaming services such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Century Link Stream or YouTube TV, you will now be able to watch the Golden Globes on Sunday via the NBC live stream.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

For those of you looking to check out Golden Globes details on your phone, you can watch E! Live 360 on the E! News app, hosted by Will Marfuggi. With the E! Live 360 you'll be able to switch between the E! studio, the Arrivals Cam and the Fashion Cam.

Plus, you can live-tweet E! News using the hashtag #EREDCARPET with your questions or predictions for the show. Your tweets might be featured onscreen in the E! Live 360 studio! TV expert Sinead De Vries, celeb stylist Maeve Reilly and social media expert Matt Cutshall will also be joining Will in studio on Sunday.

All you have to do is download the E! News app at the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and join us live on Golden Globes night, Sunday, Jan. 7.

Watch E!'s Countdown special Sunday, Jan. 7, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Golden Globes special at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! The 2018 Golden Globes air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. After, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , Awards , 2018 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.