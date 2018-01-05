Golden Globes 2018 Will Be Live-Streamed

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
The 2018 Golden Globes will be live-streamed this year!
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Golden Globes to be live-streamed for the first time ever this Sunday, Jan. 7. With the 2018 award season kicking off this weekend with the Golden Globe Awards, viewers will now have more options for how they can watch the show.
For the viewers who have streaming services such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Century Link Stream or YouTube TV, you will now be able to watch the Golden Globes on Sunday via the NBC live stream.
For those of you looking to check out Golden Globes details on your phone, you can watch E! Live 360 on the E! News app, hosted by Will Marfuggi. With the E! Live 360 you'll be able to switch between the E! studio, the Arrivals Cam and the Fashion Cam.
Plus, you can live-tweet E! News using the hashtag #EREDCARPET with your questions or predictions for the show. Your tweets might be featured onscreen in the E! Live 360 studio! TV expert Sinead De Vries, celeb stylist Maeve Reilly and social media expert Matt Cutshall will also be joining Will in studio on Sunday.
Watch E!'s Countdown special Sunday, Jan. 7, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Golden Globes special at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! The 2018 Golden Globes air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. After, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.