If you were in possession of a $2 million item, wouldn't you want to protect it at all times, too?

E! News can confirm Paris Hilton has hired 24/7 security to shadow her and watch over the massive, 22-carat, multi-million dollar engagement ring from Chris Zylka.

The hotel heiress and her actor fiancé got engaged in Aspen, Co., over New Year's weekend. But while the romantic pictures and videos in the snow-filled mountains certainly had fans and followers awing, that massive diamond also got people talking.