Justin Timberlake's Top 10 Singles of All Time

Justin Timberlakehas given us our first look into his fourth studio album.

The Tennessee native just dropped his first single, "Filthy," and its accompanying music video off his upcoming album, Man of the Woods. The song gives us a futuristic feel with lyrics that read, "I said, put your filthy hands all over me/ And no, this ain't the clean version/ And what you gonna do with all that meat?/ Cookin' up a mean servin'."

The song marks the singer's 25th single since parting ways with 'NSync and going solo in 2002.