Khloe Kardashian is kicking off the second season of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian with some big surprises for her first two participants.
Sunday night's premiere started with Ken, an aspiring fashion blogger who has been struggling to balance his social media persona and his real life.
"I don't even know who I am anymore. I lost myself through the lies and manipulation," Ken confessed.
Khloe set Ken up with trainer Corey Calliet. Ken ran out of the boxing gym after seeing the celebrity trainer in the ring, but after a few minutes, he pulled it together and faced his fears.
Ken struggled to stay on track when it came to eating, but after a stern talk from Corey, Ken shaped up and managed to reach his goals.
Before the 12-week journey came to an end, Ken got a big surprise from KoKo. Ken was treated to a meeting with a blogging expert, none other than Kim Kardashian herself! With some hot tips and an even hotter bod, Ken was able to drop 40 pounds and gain the confidence he needed for his big reveal at his blog release party.
"I feel epic. There's nobody that can feel better than me right now. I feel like I'm on cloud nine," Ken gushed.
Then, there was Melody, a makeup artist who told Khloe she wanted to get "revenge" on her mom for her harsh criticism of her weight gain.
Khloe paired Melody with celebrity fitness guru Lacey Stone, who helped her focus on portion control and encouraged Melody to get fit for herself.
After bending the rules while on a girl's trip to Napa, a disappointed Lacey pushed Melody even harder.
The makeup artist's hard work earned her a visit with celebrity skincare expert, Nurse Jamie. There, Melody was surprised by KoKo who gave her some insider beauty tricks and tips.
By the end of the 12-week journey, Melody had lost a total of 32 pounds.
Her reveal came in the form of a filmed makeup tutorial with makeup blogger, Kandee Johnson. The epic moment gave her the confidence to confront her mom, who was sitting in the audience.
"You always wanted me to be in shape, but I don't think you knew how to talk me about it and it really affected me," Melody told her mom. Her mother acknowledged her daughters pain and apologized for her hurting her.
"I got an apology today and she heard me. Me and my mom could definitely move forward with a better relationship. I couldn't ask for anything else," Melody said.
