ABC, Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
How many Laurens can you fit into 22 seasons of The Bachelor?
During Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season premiere on Monday, the 23 other women were shocked to learn they had not one, not two, not three, but FOUR Laurens among them. But if they were true fans, they would know Lauren is one of the most common names for a female contestant in the franchise's long history.
But is it the most popular? And what about the male contestants? We decided to crunch the numbers, looking back over all 35 seasons of the show to find out the most common male and female contestant names of all-time. (Don't say we don't value our time.)
ABC, Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
It should come us no surprise that Lauren is in fact the most popular name on the women's side, with 15 of them serving as contestants. Coming in a close second place was Jennifer (We also included Jen, Jenni and Jenny).
As for the guys, Chris was the name that came out on top, with the franchise welcoming with 14 of 'em over the years. All the variations on John helped the name come in second place (12).
Interestingly enough, between the 29 contestants that make up the most popular male and female names, only one has gone on to become a lead: Chris Soules.
So feel free to break out these fun facts at your next viewing party if you want to impress your fellow fans/convince your friend Lauren to try and get on the show. She would fit right in!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.