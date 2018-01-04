How many Laurens can you fit into 22 seasons of The Bachelor?

During Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season premiere on Monday, the 23 other women were shocked to learn they had not one, not two, not three, but FOUR Laurens among them. But if they were true fans, they would know Lauren is one of the most common names for a female contestant in the franchise's long history.

But is it the most popular? And what about the male contestants? We decided to crunch the numbers, looking back over all 35 seasons of the show to find out the most common male and female contestant names of all-time. (Don't say we don't value our time.)