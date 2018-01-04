Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox
Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox
The nominees for the 2018 Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards are out!
As this year's award season heats up, the newest round of contenders for production design awards have been revealed for the 22nd annual ceremony. The honorees range in production designers for movies like Get Out and The Post, TV shows like Stranger Things and Fargo, music videos like Katy Perry's "Bon Appétit," event specials like Lady Gaga's 2017 Super Bowl halftime show and, for the first time ever, animation features.
Winners will be honored with their accolades at the gala on Saturday, Jan. 27 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.
With a few weeks left before the big night, here are the nominees crossing their fingers!
Universal Pictures
Production Design for a Feature Film
Period Film
Darkest Hour
Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood
Dunkirk
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
Murder on the Orient Express
Production Designer: Jim Clay
The Post
Production Designer: Rick Carter
The Shape of Water
Production Designer: Paul Denham Austerberry
Fantasy Film
Beauty and the Beast
Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood
Blade Runner 2049
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
War for the Planet of the Apes
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Wonder Woman
Production Designer: Aline Bonetto
Contemporary Film
Downsizing
Production Designer: Stefania Cella
Get Out
Production Designer: Rusty Smith
Lady Bird
Production Designer: Chris Jones
Logan
Production Designer: Francois Audouy
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Designer: Inbal Winberg
Netflix
Animated Film
Cars 3
Production Designers: William Cone, Jay Shuster
Coco
Production Designer: Harley Jessup
Despicable Me 3
Art Director: Olivier Adam
The Lego Batman Movie
Production Designer: Grant Freckelton
Loving Vincent
Production Designer: Matthew Button
Production Design for Television
One-Hour Period of Fantasy Single-Camera Series
A Series of Unfortunate Events: "The Bad Beginning Part One," "The Reptile Room: Part One," "The Wilde Window: Part One"
Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Crown: "A Company of Men," "Beryl," "Dear Mrs. Kennedy"
Production Designer: Martin Childs
Game of Thrones: "Dragonstone," "The Queen`s Justice," "Eastwatch"
Production Designer: Deborah Riley
Mindhunter: "S1:E1," "S1:E4," "S1:E9"
Production Designer: Steve Arnold
Stranger Things: "Chapter Six: The Spy," "Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer," "Chapter Nine: The Gate"
Production Designer: Chris Trujillo
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
American Gods: "The Bone Orchard," "The Secret of Spoons," "Head Full of Snow"
Production Designer: Patti Podesta
The Handmaid's Tale: "Pilot, Offred," "Birth Day," "Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum"
Production Designer: Julie Berghoff
The Handmaid's Tale: "The Bridge"
Production Designer: Andrew Stearn
Mr. Robot, "eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h," "eps3.1_undo.gz," "eps3.2_legacy.so"
Production Designer: Anastasia White
Twin Peaks: "Ep. 1: Part 1," "Ep. 8: Part 8," "Ep. 15: Part 15"
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Television Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Cult: "Election Night," "Winter of Our Discontent"
Production Designer: Jeff Mossa
Big Little Lies: "Somebody`s Dead," "Living the Dream," "You Get What You Need"
Production Designer: John Paino
Black Mirror: "USS Callister"
Production Designer: Joel Collins
Fargo: "The Narrow Escape Problem," "The Law of Inevitability," "Who Rules the Land of Denial?"
Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams
Feud: Bette and Joan: "Pilot," "And the Winner is...," "You Mean All This Time We Could Have Been Friends?"
Production Designer: Judy Becker
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
Future Man: "Pandora's Mailbox," "Beyond The Truffledome," "A Date With Destiny"
Production Designer: Jessica Kender
Glow: "Pilot," "The Wrath of Kuntar," "The Dusty Spur"
Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
Master of None: "Le Nozze," "Thanksgiving," "Amarsi Un Po"
Production Designer: Amy Williams
Silicon Valley: "Hooli-Con," "Server Error"
Production Designer: Richard Toyon
Veep: "Omaha"
Production Designer: Jim Gloster
AP/REX/Shutterstock
Multi-Camera Series
9JKL: "Pilot," "Lovers Getaway," "Set Visit"
Production Designer: Stephan Olson
The Big Bang Theory: "The Romance Recalibration," "The Separation Agitation," "The Explosion Implosion"
Production Designer: John Schaffner
The Ranch: "My Best Friend," "Last Dollar (Fly Away)," "Wrapped Up in You"
Production Designer: John Schaffner
Superior Donuts: "Pilot," "Crime Time," "Arthur`s Day Off"
Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Will & Grace: "Eleven Years Later," "A Gay Olde Christmas"
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
Apple: "Bulbs"
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Chanel: "Gabrielle"
Production Designer: Shane Valentino
Katy Perry:"Bon Appétit"
Production Designer: Natalie Groce
Nike: "Equality"
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Star Wars Battlefront II: "Rivalry / PS4"
Production Designer: Jason Edmonds
Variety or Competition/Awards or Event Special
Bill Nye Saves the World: "Earth Is A Hot Mess"
Production Designer: James Pearse Connelly
Golden Globe Awards: "74th Annual"
Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet
Portlandia: "Portland Secedes," "Ants," "Fred`s Cell Phone Company"
Production Designer: Schuyler Telleen
Saturday Night Live: "Aziz Ansari + Big Sean," "Alec Baldwin + Ed Sheeran," "Larry David + Miley Cyrus"
Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio
Super Bowl Halftime Show: "Starring Lady Gaga"
Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers