Britney Spears enjoyed a little fun in the sun with her boys after finishing up her four-year residency in Las Vegas.
The "Toxic" singer shared pictures of her hitting the beach with her sons Sean Preston Federline, 12, and Jayden James Federline, 11, on Wednesday. The pop princess wore a sun hat and shades to protect herself from the rays and donned a bright yellow bikini. She seemed relaxed as she lay out on a towel with a book by her side. Her kids were also all smiles as they posed with their mom in front of the water.
"Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!" the 36-year-old singer captioned the photos.
The "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer gave her final Piece of Me performance at The AXIS in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on New Year's Eve. Her boyfriend Sam Asghari expressed how proud he was of Spears after her last Vegas show.
"4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her concert. "Extremely proud of my baby for kicking ass again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night Happy New Year #GOAT #britneyspears."
Spears also took a moment to thank her crew and fans before her final residency performance.
Spears revealed she would be leaving Las Vegas in April 2017.
"Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard," part of her Instagram post announcing the news read.
David Hoenemeyer, regional president of Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, also spoke highly of Spears.
"Being named the best show in Las Vegas, among other accolades, Britney's residency marked a new era of entertainment as the city's first pop music resident artist," he told E! News at the time of the announcement. "We are delighted that Britney has called The AXIS at Planet Hollywood home for the last four years."
We can't wait to see what Britney does next!