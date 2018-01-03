EXCLUSIVE!

Allison Janney Doesn't Have a Golden Globes Gown Yet But Will Wear Black in Protest

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 2:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gal Gadot

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Finesse Remix, Single

Bruno Mars and Cardi B Collaborate on "Finesse" Remix

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Sweat It Out at a Private Pilates Class

She's set to make a style statement...

Last night at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, Calif., Allison Janney dished to E! News about her award-winning role in the critically acclaimed indie film I, Tonya and about how she's representing the changing tide of women in Hollywood at the upcoming 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

During the red carpet chat, the tall drink of water revealed that while she may not know exactly what she's wearing to this Sunday's Golden Globes, she does know that, like a host of other celebs, she will be donning black in silent protest.

"I know I am wearing black, but I don't know what I am wearing," the Mom star revealed.

As previously reported, Gal GadotSaoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and many more starts have vowed to wear black at the award show as a sign of solidarity to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Photos

2018 Golden Globes: Meet the Presenters

Allison Janney

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The 58-year-old star, who is nominated for her role of Tonya Harding's abusive mother LaVona Golden in the black comedy, said, "I think it's a great moment to show solidarity with every woman in this moment of taking action spurned on by the #metoo movement."

Janney, who has never won a Globe before but has managed to nab a whopping seven Emmy Awards over the years, added, "I am proud to show my support in that way."

 

Nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced on Dec. 11. Jessica ChastainSally HawkinsFrances McDormandMeryl StreepMichelle WilliamsJudi DenchHelen MirrenMargot Robbie,and Emma Stone are just some of the actresses nominated for their work this year.

The 2018 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Allison Janney , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.