Revenge Body Participant Gets the Celebrity Skin Treatment With the Help of Khloe Kardashian: "Her Hands Are Gold"

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 7:00 AM

This Revenge Body participant is getting the celebrity skin treatment.

In this clip from Sunday's season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Melody, a makeup artist who's obsessed with skincare, got the A-list treatment from celebrity skincare expert, Nurse Jamie.

"Her hands are gold. She gets to work on all these celebrities, it makes you feel like your face is special," an excited Melody said.

Before getting down to business, Nurse Jamie called on her special assistant Khloe Kardashian for some help.

"Not only do I have Nurse Jamie sitting here, but I have Khloe Kardashian, and that's surreal," Melody gushed.

Melody was treated to an infrared mask and got some inside advice on how to avoid those pesky wrinkles that come from sleeping on your side.

"Jennifer Lopez sleeps only on her back and she has pillows around her. Anything J.Lo can do, we gotta do too," Khloe revealed.

Melody vowed to never sleep on her side again, but just in case, the skincare enthusiast will also be given a weekly treatment get rid of those lines.

Watch Melody and Khloe get skin deep in the clip above.

Watch the season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m., only on E!

