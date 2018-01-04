Not only is this Revenge Body contestant getting the transformation of a lifetime, he's getting to meet one of his idols in the process.
In this clip from Sunday's season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Ken, an aspiring fashion blogger, got the chance to meet the the queen of social media herself, Kim Kardashian.
"All I know is I'm meeting a blogging expert today and I have no idea who it is. I walked in and I turned the corner and I literally saw God. God just walked in the building," Ken exclaimed.
Ken was so surprised, he ran around the room before finally greeting Kim with a big hug.
Once the initial shock wore off, Ken sat down with Kim and her best friend Jonathan Cheban to get some advice on his blog.
"I do fashion photography as well, is that kind of like coming together with the blog?" Ken asked.
"You do your photography for other people that have lots of followers, so when they use your picture and they tag you, guess who's getting those followers? You," Jonathan explained.
Ken's had a rough life and it's stifled his creativity, but Kim encouraged the blogger to channel those emotions into his art.
"Why don't you just flip it and cope and use that energy of what you've been through to show your moods, to show your personality," Kim offered.
After getting plenty of expert blogging tips another big hug from Kim, the KKW Beauty mogul told Ken she'd check out his blog when it's up and running.
That's at least two famous followers Ken can add to his list!
Check out the sweet moment in the clip above.
