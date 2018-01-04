Not only is this Revenge Body contestant getting the transformation of a lifetime, he's getting to meet one of his idols in the process.

In this clip from Sunday's season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Ken, an aspiring fashion blogger, got the chance to meet the the queen of social media herself, Kim Kardashian.

"All I know is I'm meeting a blogging expert today and I have no idea who it is. I walked in and I turned the corner and I literally saw God. God just walked in the building," Ken exclaimed.

Ken was so surprised, he ran around the room before finally greeting Kim with a big hug.