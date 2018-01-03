Olivia Pope, what are you up to?

Scandal star Kerry Washington has just thrown all of Shondaland into a frenzy with one very exciting Instagram post that seems to indicate that, before the long-running political thriller signs off for good this spring, she'll be involved in a crossover with fellow TGIT series How to Get Away With Murder.

In the photo, Washington sits, dressed in full Liv Pope attire, on a bench in what is clearly the courthouse set of HTGAWM. "Hey Ms @violadavis check it out," she captioned the post. "This spot look familiar?! Where are you?"

So what exactly is going on here? Are we in for an epic meet-up between Liv and Viola Davis' Annalise Keating? Or could this just be an instance of Scandal using an available set on their studio lot? (Scandal and HTGAWM both film on the same lot in Los Angeles.)