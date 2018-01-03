Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick Welcome Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 9:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Krishna Lakshmi-Dell, Padma Lakshmi

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

All the Sweet Things Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Said About Parenthood

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Photos From the "Romantic" Night That Led to Baby No. 5

Brooklyn Decker, Baby, Newborn

Instagram

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick are now a family of four.

The 30-year-old model and actress and the 35-year-old tennis champion recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Decker, who also shares 2-year-old son Hank with her husband of eight years, revealed the news on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a selfie of her and their baby resting on her chest.

"A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I'm having a good hair day so it's fine we're fine I'm fine," she wrote.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

Andy Roddick, Brooklyn Decker

Courtesy: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

While making a speech at his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. in July, Roddick had confirmed Decker was pregnant, saying they were expecting a baby girl.

"Brook, I don't know how you juggle it all... You hear a lot of guys find it very tough to walk away from professional sports, but you are the reason my personal transition into a quasi-everyday life has been gratifying and full," he said. "Hank will someday realize how lucky he is, and our daughter that's coming will also realize she has the best mother on Earth."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brooklyn Decker , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.