Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines Expecting Baby No. 5

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 7:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gal Gadot, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Gal Gadot and More Stars Shine at 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton Sets the Record Straight on Vincent Herbert Relationship

Joanna Gaines

Instagram

It's going to be an exciting year in the Gaines household!

On Tuesday evening, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines had some big news to share with their family and friends. As it turns out, they are expecting baby No. 5!

"Gaines party of 7," he wrote to his Instagram followers. "(If you're still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines."

In the announcement, Joanna debuted her baby bump in a gray sweatshirt. As for Chip, he had some fun of his own while wearing a matching T-shirt.

The famous duo is already proud parents to two sons and two daughters. But according to a few Twitter hints earlier in the evening, fans were reminded that another baby certainly wouldn't be a bad thing in this household. 

Photos

The Most Dramatic Fixer Upper Transformations of All Time

"Everyone tune in now for tonight's #FixerUpper! We've got some BIG news to share.. hint #1," Chip shared on social media. "Hint #2. Airing as we tweet #fixerUpper."

He added, "Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber."

The family news comes as the couple prepares to say goodbye to their HGTV show after its fifth season.

"I think for us we felt that season five was just the perfect end to this beautiful chapter, but really the why is time, you know," Joanna previously shared with E! News. Chip added, "Time with our family is the most important thing to us...We are pretty headstrong and when we feel like it is the right decision for our relationship, for our family, for our business, it would take an act of congress to knock us off that position."

And while another baby in the house could make things even busier, fans of the couple can still get their fix of the Gaines crew.

Between new cookbooks, a partnership with Target and more projects lined up, these two HGTV stars are giving fans a whole lot to look forward to.

Congratulations to the couple on their big news! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fixer Upper , Pregnancies , Chip Gaines , Joanna Gaines , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.